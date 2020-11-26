Marina Bay Sands adds mixed-reality tech to hybrid event studio

MARINA Bay Sands has added mixed-reality (MR) capabilities to its hybrid broadcast studio launched in August, broadening its range of tech offerings for event organisers in Singapore.

The studio features a three-dimensional stage with LED wall backdrops and floor, broadcast-quality live-streaming capabilities and hologram functionalities.

With the addition of motion tracking cameras and graphic rendering software to the studio's arsenal, presenters will be able to incorporate three-dimensional renderings of items such as charts and objects into their presentations, and interact with the virtual elements as they speak.

The latest technology addition was launched on Thursday at TravelRevive, Singapore's first hybrid trade show since the start of the pandemic.

"By enhancing our studio with MR technology, event planners will now have an industry-ready solution to capture the attention and imagination of their virtual and in-person audiences," said Paul Town, senior vice-president of resort operations at MBS.

"This is the future of storytelling and we hope to continue inspiring the industry, driving digital transformation and elevating hybrid event experiences."

Ong Wee Min, vice-president of conventions and exhibitions at MBS, declined to reveal the capital investment that MBS has made into the studio and its new MR capabilities.

He said that the investment of time into conceptualising the studio and upskilling the workforce were the biggest investment in this project.

For example, the team running and designing the studio were not experts in hybrid broadcast studios or broadcasting, but rather sound and light experts who picked up the skills needed for the future of events.

MBS also has a pool of certified digital event strategists to help clients in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry navigate the new technologies.

"While we continue investing in our infrastructure, facilities and technology, it is our team of dedicated staff who are the driving force behind the creation of successful events at Marina Bay Sands," Mr Ong said.

"Prioritising their personal development and providing them with the necessary resources to upskill is important in the sustainable growth of an industry-relevant Mice workforce."

Mr Ong added that he expects all events in MBS to be hybrid from here on.

"Hypothetically speaking, if life goes back to normal and we do 3,600 events a year, there will be 3,600 in-person events and 3,600 virtual events alongside them," he said.

"The Mice event of the future is no longer just a successful face-to-face component. It must be paired together with an equally successful and well-designed virtual component, put together to excite your audience."