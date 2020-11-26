You are here

Home > Consumer

Marina Bay Sands adds mixed-reality tech to hybrid event studio

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 1:51 PM
UPDATED Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 3:39 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

MARINA Bay Sands has added mixed-reality (MR) capabilities to its hybrid broadcast studio launched in August, broadening its range of tech offerings for event organisers in Singapore.

The studio features a three-dimensional stage with LED wall backdrops and floor, broadcast-quality live-streaming capabilities and hologram functionalities.

With the addition of motion tracking cameras and graphic rendering software to the studio's arsenal, presenters will be able to incorporate three-dimensional renderings of items such as charts and objects into their presentations, and interact with the virtual elements as they speak.

The latest technology addition was launched on Thursday at TravelRevive, Singapore's first hybrid trade show since the start of the pandemic.

"By enhancing our studio with MR technology, event planners will now have an industry-ready solution to capture the attention and imagination of their virtual and in-person audiences," said Paul Town, senior vice-president of resort operations at MBS.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"This is the future of storytelling and we hope to continue inspiring the industry, driving digital transformation and elevating hybrid event experiences."

Ong Wee Min, vice-president of conventions and exhibitions at MBS, declined to reveal the capital investment that MBS has made into the studio and its new MR capabilities.

He said that the investment of time into conceptualising the studio and upskilling the workforce were the biggest investment in this project.

For example, the team running and designing the studio were not experts in hybrid broadcast studios or broadcasting, but rather sound and light experts who picked up the skills needed for the future of events.

MBS also has a pool of certified digital event strategists to help clients in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry navigate the new technologies.

"While we continue investing in our infrastructure, facilities and technology, it is our team of dedicated staff who are the driving force behind the creation of successful events at Marina Bay Sands," Mr Ong said.

"Prioritising their personal development and providing them with the necessary resources to upskill is important in the sustainable growth of an industry-relevant Mice workforce."

Mr Ong added that he expects all events in MBS to be hybrid from here on.

"Hypothetically speaking, if life goes back to normal and we do 3,600 events a year, there will be 3,600 in-person events and 3,600 virtual events alongside them," he said.

"The Mice event of the future is no longer just a successful face-to-face component. It must be paired together with an equally successful and well-designed virtual component, put together to excite your audience."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

UOB Kay Hian on Thursday initiated coverage on advanced materials and nanoproducts firm Nanofilm Technologies...

Nov 26, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares jump on Samsung boost, economic recovery hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed nearly 1 per cent on Thursday as gains in Samsung Electronics and economic...

Nov 26, 2020 03:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) on Thursday lodged its final prospectus for an initial share offering that will raise S$53....

Nov 26, 2020 03:03 PM
Real Estate

Evergrande Property's Hong Kong IPO raises HK$14.3b: sources

[HONG KONG] Evergrande Property Services Group's initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong has raised HK$14.3...

Nov 26, 2020 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Thailand moves to cool baht rally that threatens pandemic recovery

[BANGKOK] Thailand will ease rules on capital outflows to cool a currency rally that's threatening to derail a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for