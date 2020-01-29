Mastercard beats profit estimates on strong holiday season spending

Mastercard beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards during the US holiday shopping season, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.

[BENGALURU] Mastercard beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards during the US holiday shopping season, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.

The company's gross dollar volume, the dollar value of transactions processed, rose 12 per cent to US$1.73 trillion in the fourth quarter.

US retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose every month in the fourth quarter helped by a strong holiday shopping season, while wage gains and the labour market remained on solid footing.

Around 29.38 billion transactions were processed, a 19 per cent increase from a year earlier. The gain was led by a 9 per cent rise in the United States and a 28 per cent jump in Europe.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Net revenue rose 16 per cent to US$4.41 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of US$4.40 billion.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Adjusted net income rose to US$2.0 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from US$1.6 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned US$1.96 per share, while analysts had expected a profit of US$1.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 1 per cent in premarket trading.

REUTERS