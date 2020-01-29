You are here

Home > Consumer

Mastercard beats profit estimates on strong holiday season spending

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 11:40 PM

doc79249ia3ghz16eyp7c7a_doc78trcvng0mxwjnptc4u.jpg
Mastercard  beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards during the US holiday shopping season, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Mastercard  beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards during the US holiday shopping season, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.

The company's gross dollar volume, the dollar value of transactions processed, rose 12 per cent to US$1.73 trillion in the fourth quarter.

US retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose every month in the fourth quarter helped by a strong holiday shopping season, while wage gains and the labour market remained on solid footing.

Around 29.38 billion transactions were processed, a 19 per cent increase from a year earlier. The gain was led by a 9 per cent rise in the United States and a 28 per cent jump in Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net revenue rose 16 per cent to US$4.41 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of US$4.40 billion.

SEE ALSO

Bank of America quarterly profit falls 4%

Adjusted net income rose to US$2.0 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from US$1.6 billion a year earlier. 

On a per share basis, the company earned US$1.96 per share, while analysts had expected a profit of US$1.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 1 per cent in premarket trading. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

Beijing drugstore fined for hiking mask prices amid virus outbreak

Decline in UK shop prices eases in January: BRC

WHO chief confident about China's ability to contain virus

Washington Post suspends reporter for Kobe Bryant tweet

Outbreak may disrupt iPhone plans

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 11:25 PM
Consumer

Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it will axe 450 jobs from its news division in a cost-saving plan that will...

Jan 29, 2020 11:07 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese family in UAE diagnosed as first virus cases in Middle East

[DUBAI] Four members of a Chinese family who arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Wuhan have been diagnosed with...

Jan 29, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Apple, Boeing bolster Wall Street at open

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as a surge in shares of Apple, Boeing and General Electric after...

Jan 29, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Trump attacks Bolton as impeachment trial heats up

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up attacks on his former national security advisor...

Jan 29, 2020 10:24 PM
Government & Economy

Modi says India could defeat Pakistan 'in 10 days'

[NEW DELHI] India is capable of making Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days in any new war with its arch-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly