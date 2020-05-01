You are here

Home > Consumer

McDonald's profits fall on virus as consumer traffic shifts in upheaval

Fri, May 01, 2020 - 7:14 AM

nz_McDonalds_010542.jpg
McDonald's reported a drop in first-quarter profits on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus restrictions as it moved to fortify vulnerable franchisees amid shifting consumer behaviour.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] McDonald's reported a drop in first-quarter profits on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus restrictions as it moved to fortify vulnerable franchisees amid shifting consumer behaviour.

The fast food giant enjoyed comparable sales growth in all three of its operating regions through the month of February, but suffered a 22.2 per cent plunge in global comparable sales in March following shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions.

Executives said those trends were continuing in general through April, but the recovery would be dependent on the dynamics in individual markets, with the United States better situated than many foreign markets because of the wide availability of drive-through service.

The company has seen the biggest drops in breakfast consumption, due to the increase in at-home dining, and said weekend traffic has lagged workday visits when more consumers and essential workers are out and about.

"We're encouraged by some of our early learnings that lead us to believe customers will be seeking known brands and familiar routines," McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinksi said during a conference call with analysts.

SEE ALSO

Fast food closures sweep UK, as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe

"We're also seeing a heightened focus on value and convenience."

Profit fell 17 per cent to US$1.1 billion compared with the year-ago period as revenues declined six percent to US$4.7 billion.

McDonald's has slashed its capital spending by US$1 billion from US$2.4 billion as it puts off investments such as restaurant makeovers.

At the same time, McDonald's moved to relieve franchisee companies from rent and royalty payments in March and April, providing the enterprises with US$1 billion in liquidity assistance, executives said.

SLOW CHINESE RECOVERY 

The company said 99 per cent of its US restaurants are open, with most operating as drive-through, delivery and take-away. Drive-through now accounts for 90 per cent of US sales.

Several leading markets, including France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, closed essentially all restaurants during the first quarter, but in some cases have reopened a portion of venues in the last week or two, executives said.

The chain has resumed operations in 99 per cent of its Chinese locations, but demand has not fully returned.

"We're not seeing a V-shaped recovery in China," Mr Kempczinksi said. "The business trends are improving. But they're still running negative to where we were a year ago."

Compared with the US, McDonald's Chinese operations have fewer drive-through venues and had many more restaurants completely shut during the outbreak, which slows the ramp-up compared with cases where restaurants maintain drive-through and delivery options.

Executives said sales in the US improved in the latter half of April, attributing the bounce in part to the benefit of US stimulus checks reaching consumers.

Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, cautioned that maintaining sales could be a challenge in the US.

"We expect the next quarter to be painful as the virus will impact the whole period rather than just part of it," Mr Saunders said.

"As has been seen in China, while consumers do come back when the lockdown is lifted, they do so slowly and gradually. Within the US, this cautiousness will be augmented by extreme financial distress among some households, which will limit their ability to spend, even on relatively inexpensive dining options."

The chain's shares price lost 0.1 per cent to end at US$187.56.

AFP

Consumer

Virus expenses hit Amazon's bottom line

European regulators and unions are circling Amazon

Finance, tech firms on hiring spree amid coronavirus turmoil: LinkedIn

Japan bread maker fails to rise with people stuck baking at home

Singapore's pump prices fall by up to S$0.05 a litre, a week after oil plunge

Amid an economic catastrophe, a few billionaires are still winning 

BREAKING NEWS

May 1, 2020 08:30 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets closed on Friday for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South...

May 1, 2020 08:29 AM
Transport

Boeing raises US$25b in blowout debt sale

[NEW YORK] Boeing raised US$25 billion in a bond offering on Thursday, a blowout result for the planemaker, which is...

May 1, 2020 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street on another round of poor economic data...

May 1, 2020 08:13 AM
Technology

Apple boosts revenues, profits dip in pandemic-hit quarter

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Thursday reported profit slipped as it boosted revenue from services and wearables in a...

May 1, 2020 08:02 AM
Technology

US consumer advocates urge close scrutiny of Google plan to buy Fitbit

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department should carefully scrutinise Alphabet Inc's plan to buy Fitbit because the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.