You are here

Home > Consumer

McDonald's takes action against Australia's Burger King over Big Mac look-alike

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Melbourne

GLOBAL fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has filed a trademark infringement notice in Australia after the local unit of Burger King created a similar product called the "Big Jack", according to a local newspaper report on Thursday.

Australian franchise Hungry Jack's released a double layer hamburger in July, similar in construction and appearance to the Big Mac, McDonald's alleges in documents filed with the Federal Court on Aug 28, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

Hungry Jack's "deliberately adopted or imitated" the "distinctive appearance or build" of the Big Mac, along with its ingredients and tagline; "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions - on a sesame seed bun", McDonald's alleged, according to the report.

Hungry Jacks markets the burger online as comprising "two flame-grilled 100 per cent Aussie beef patties, topped with melted cheese, special sauce, fresh lettuce, pickles and onions on a toasted sesame seed bun".

SEE ALSO

Pret A Manger offers coffee subscription to woo customers back

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The apparent similarities were picked up by plenty of social media users including one Twitter user named Gino, who tweeted "Big Jack = Big Mac! Naughty naughty!"

A McDonald's Australia spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment given the matter was before the court.

"Hungry Jack's has not been served any formal documents from the court and, thus, is unable to provide any comment at this stage," it said in a statement.

McDonald's is also seeking damages, interest and costs, as well as an order that Hungry Jack's destroy all "promotional materials", which include physical and electronic advertising, the paper reported.

When Burger King sought to expand into Australia in the early 1970s it found its name was already trademarked and so its first franchise owner Jack Cowin chose the name Hungry Jack's. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Singapore Yacht Show latest high-profile event that Covid claims

Disney's all-Asian 'Mulan' makes historic small-screen debut

China's international schools struggle as teachers, students remain stuck abroad

Beef is proving more profitable than chicken in pandemic

E-cigarette maker Juul to cut staff by half, exit more markets: source

Kimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for US$1.2b

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors...

Sep 4, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Sep 4, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked...

Sep 4, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.46...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.