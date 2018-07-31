You are here

Home > Consumer

Meat processor Tyson Foods cuts profit forecast on mounting tariff pressures

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 12:05 AM

doc718knfiphma1k0dre4w3_doc7010qz8fuywx8npp2dp.jpg
Tyson Foods Inc cut its full year profit forecast on Monday citing uncertainty in trade policies and increased tariffs, which has hurt domestic and export prices, specifically for chicken and pork.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU]  Tyson Foods Inc cut its full year profit forecast on Monday citing uncertainty in trade policies and increased tariffs, which has hurt domestic and export prices, specifically for chicken and pork.

The increased volatility in the commodity markets due to China's tariff measures has led to greater-than-expected increase in the domestic supply and lower sale prices of proteins such as beef and pork, Tyson said.

Demand for chicken in the United States, as a result of drop in prices of competing proteins, has taken a hit.

Shares of the No 1 US meat processor's shares were down 5 per cent at US$60.30 in premarket trading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For fiscal 2018, Tyson now expects adjusted earnings per share of about US$5.70-US$6.00, down from its earlier forecast of US$6.55-US$6.70.

Analysts' on average were expecting the company to earn US$6.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We still face pressure on chicken sales volume and pricing due to the abundance of relatively low-priced beef and pork on the market," Chief Executive Officer Tom Hayes said.

"Our fourth quarter is off to a slower than expected start driven primarily by market related factors," he added.

Tyson Foods' move comes as China implemented a 25 per cent duty on most US pork items on April 2 in response to US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products.

REUTERS

Consumer

Lotte considers selling China malls amid anti-Korean sentiment

Two Chinese firms bid for NZ honey maker Manuka Health: source

No profit? No problem. Another billionaire rises in China

China orders medical institutions not to use recalled valsartan drug

It's play time as Barbie and Hot Wheels enjoy big sales spike

Old is gold: Hot Wheels, Barbie rake in sales amid Mattel's dismal quarter

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018 UOB Car Loan Launch1 (1).jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening