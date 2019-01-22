Medical-info firm MIMS expands to US, Europe through tie-up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED medical information company MIMS and a unit of London-listed UDG Healthcare have announced a tie-up to extend each firm's global network.
A joint statement by the two parties on Monday said that under the deal, MIMS and Ashfield Healthcare Communications
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg