Metro AG faces shake-up of shareholder structure

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 2:59 PM

German retailer Metro AG faces a shake-up of its shareholder structure as Ceconomy announced it may join family-owned Haniel in selling a stake in the German retailer to an investor group led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] German retailer Metro AG faces a shake-up of its shareholder structure as Ceconomy announced it may join family-owned Haniel in selling a stake in the German retailer to an investor group led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Ceconomy said on Monday it was in talks to sell most of its 10 per cent stake in Metro to investor group EP Investment, represented by Kretinsky.

Shares in Metro rose 5.1 per cent to the top of Germany's mid-cap index in early Frankfurt trade, while Ceconomy was up 3 per cent.

Investment group Haniel had said on Friday that it had agreed to sell a 7.3 per cent stake in Metro to an investment vehicle of Kretinsky and Slovak investor Patrik Tkac for an undisclosed sum.

Under the terms of the deal, they can acquire Haniel's remaining 15.2 per cent stake under a call option.

Haniel is Metro's largest shareholder with 22.5 per cent, which is worth 977 million euros (S$1.52 billion) at Friday's closing price. Ceconomy owns around 10 percent.

REUTERS

Aug 27, 2018
Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

Aug 27, 2018
GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Aug 27, 2018
SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

Aug 27, 2018
Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers

Aug 27, 2018
Singapore's service industries report 7.8% year-on-year rise in Q2 takings

Aug 27, 2018
Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer

