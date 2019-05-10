You are here

Home > Consumer

Mexico City bans disposable plastics

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 8:55 AM

BP_disposable plastics_100519_46.jpg
Mexico City's legislature voted on Thursday to ban businesses from buying, selling or giving their customers disposable plastics, a major shift for a sprawling capital that is awash in them.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico City's legislature voted on Thursday to ban businesses from buying, selling or giving their customers disposable plastics, a major shift for a sprawling capital that is awash in them.

The ban, set to come into force in December 2020 or January 2021, includes such articles as non-biodegradable plastic bags, straws, cutlery, cups and coffee capsules, the legislature said in a statement, calling them a "serious environmental problem."

It puts the city of nine million people at the forefront of global efforts to protect the environment and curb the amount of plastic that ends up in the Earth's oceans - eight million tonnes a year.

Legislators said they would now open debate on a spending package to help companies shift their production and use of plastics toward biodegradable materials.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Netflix inks deal with Alibaba to add Chinese-language TV show

Gucci owner Kering settles Italy tax fraud case with 1.25b euros

GoPro beats revenue estimates, posts smaller loss than expected

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

As comic book industry grows, smaller publishers learn to adapt

For connoisseurs and Joe Sixpack: Swig on canned wines

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC posts 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

May 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Genting, Ascendas Hospitality Trust, OUE C-Reit, Maxi-Cash

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening