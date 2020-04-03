Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities.

The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from Sunday.

"If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75 per cent of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer," the statement said.

Grupo Modelo operates 11 breweries in Mexico.

REUTERS