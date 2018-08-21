Mixed martial arts group ONE Championship taps CFO to double as head of China operations

The chief financial officer (CFO) of Temasek-invested mixed martial arts event organiser, ONE Championship, Teh Hua Fung has taken on a dual role as the chairman of its business unit in China.

Announcing the appointment of CFO Teh Hua Fung as chairman of ONE Championship in China on Tuesday, chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong noted Mr Teh’s “dedication” to growing the scale of the martial arts-focused organiser “while delivering fans a unique and authentic martial arts experience”. “I have full confidence that he can lead our operations in China and bring it to the next level,” Mr Sityodtong added.

Mr Teh said: “It is an honour to be appointed as chairman of ONE Championship in China, a country with a long and respected tradition of martial arts going back thousands of years. I look forward to engaging with our local partners, athletes and fans, and helping our team further grow ONE Championship’s footprint and fan base in the country.”

Mr Teh joined ONE Championship in January 2018. He was formerly a principal at leading global private equity firm TPG Capital, where he was a key leader in the origination, evaluation and execution of investments deals across Greater China and South-east Asia for over six years.

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard Business School, he sits on the Global Steering Committee of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle, and is a member of The Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum.

Temasek Holdings’ unit Heliconia Capital Management owns equity in ONE Championship, an organiser of martial arts fights including Grit and Glory in Jakarta, Unstoppable Dreams in Singapore, and Battle for the Heavens in Shanghai.