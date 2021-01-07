You are here

Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 5:52 PM

Moderna's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
The US biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a...

