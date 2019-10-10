Money FM podcast: Why inclusive hiring makes for a better organisational culture

Influence: Why inclusive hiring makes for a better organisational culture

14:05 min

Synopsis: To find out the transformative impact of inclusive hiring on organisations and how it affects the overall working dynamic at the workplace, he carried out a qualitative study on how hiring people with disabilities can affect the organisational culture and company performance. Elijah Wee, Assistant Professor of Management at Foster School of Business, University of Washington shares the findings of the inclusive hiring study he did with the Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

