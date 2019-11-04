You are here

Home > Consumer

Mothercare files notice of intent to appoint administrators to UK business

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 4:49 PM

doc77ttncv9sk51ddnnel9_doc77dwx6so18ytd4ptg7w.jpg
Struggling baby products retailer Mothercare has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators to its loss-making British business, putting hundreds of jobs at risk and dealing another blow to the country's troubled retail sector.
SPH

[LONDON] Struggling baby products retailer Mothercare has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators to its loss-making British business, putting hundreds of jobs at risk and dealing another blow to the country's troubled retail sector.

Mothercare's sales have been hammered by intense competition from supermarket groups and online retailers in its main British market as well as by rising costs. It also has a major overseas operation.

The group said notices to appoint administrators to its trading subsidiary, Mothercare UK Limited and to Mothercare Business Services, which provides services to Mothercare UK, will be filed with the court on Monday.

Notices of intent to appoint administrators give companies protection from creditors for ten days before potentially tipping into them into administration.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mothercare said the company and its other subsidiaries were not covered by these notices and it will be free to continue to trade in the normal course of business. 

SEE ALSO

Mothercare UK sales slide slows in Q4

REUTERS

Consumer

Norway should tax salmon farming harder, says commission

American brands aren't getting any love in China's Singles' Day

Thai retailer Central Group plans 20 billion baht overseas investment

FairPrice extends 'no plastic bag' drive to 25 outlets for one year from Nov 11

A US$100 jar of honey comes between two allies

China approves first new Alzheimer's drug in 17 years

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 04:48 PM
Life & Culture

Japan raider favourite as Melbourne Cup faces image issues

[MELBOURNE] Japanese stayer Mer De Glace and European import Constantinople have firmed as favourites for the...

Nov 4, 2019 04:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Autos, miners push shares higher

[FRANKFURT] European shares started the week on a strong footing on Monday, powered by gains in shares of automakers...

Nov 4, 2019 04:32 PM
Consumer

Norway should tax salmon farming harder, says commission

[OSLO] Norway, the world's biggest salmon producer, should take more of the profits from fish farming by introducing...

Nov 4, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with stiff gains Monday, following a strong US jobs report, with...

Nov 4, 2019 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit Party's Farage says: We could be kingmakers in likely hung parliament

[LONDON] The British election is likely to result in a hung parliament and the Brexit Party's lawmakers could be...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly