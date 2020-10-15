You are here

Home > Consumer

Nestle kicks off US$5b sale of Pure Life, other water brands

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 11:51 PM

[LONDON] Nestle has kicked off the sale of its North American water brands including Pure Life and Poland Spring, according to four sources familiar with the matter, as the world's largest food group continues to exit slow-growth businesses.

The brands being sold, which also include Deer Park, Ozarka, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills and Arrowhead, could fetch around US$5 billion, said one of the sources, based on core earnings of around US$600 million.

Nestle boss Mark Schneider - who has bought and sold around 50 businesses since taking over in 2017 - wants to retain control of premium water brands like Perrier and San Pellegrino and sell the rest of the portfolio.

He said in June he wanted Nestle to shift its focus to better performing water brands which include Acqua Panna while the rest of the business was being put under review.

Private equity funds including Apollo, that focus on turnaround deals and cutting costs to improve profit, are expected to show interest, the sources said.

SEE ALSO

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing forecasts strong recovery from pandemic hit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Morgan Stanley is running the sale which has also drawn interest from some industry players, one of the sources said.

Dutch bottling company Refresco, which has a large business in the United States, is among those who could explore a bid, either alone or teamed up with a financial investor, two of the sources said.

Primo Water and Niagara Bottling may also join the race for all or part of the portfolio, they said.

Nestle wants first-round bids by the end of October, according to one of the sources.

Nestle, Refresco and Morgan Stanley declined to comment while Apollo, Primo and Niagara were not immediately available.

The assets on the block generated US$3.72 billion in 2019 sales.

Guggenheim analysts said last year the water brands were declining at roughly 2 per cent, without the impact of coronavirus, and could fetch US$4.9 billion-US$5.9 billion.

Yet, Jefferies estimated a price closer to US$3.28 billion, adding Nestle had lost market share to private labels, while growth in the industry remains with sparkling brands like La Croix and PepsiCo's Bubly.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

SPH bags five awards at Asian Digital Media Awards 2020

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing forecasts strong recovery from pandemic hit

Taobao Taiwan to close after China-registration row

SunMoon Food suspends trading in its shares

Tencent-backed retailer Miniso raises US$608m in US IPO

Ikea to buy back used furniture to stop 'excessive consumption'

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Incomes of bottom decile of low-wage workers rose by over 50% in past decade, says Zaqy Mohamad

[SINGAPORE] The incomes of the bottom 10 per cent of Singapore's workers increased by more than 50 per cent over the...

Oct 15, 2020 10:26 PM
Banking & Finance

BOJ may set cap on issuance, holdings if it issues digital yen

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan may set a limit on the amount of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) it issues or...

Oct 15, 2020 10:22 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly increase

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, which could...

Oct 15, 2020 10:11 PM
Transport

Malaysia's Firefly to start jet flights in Q1 next year

[KUALA LUMPUR] Firefly Airlines will start flying jet planes in the first quarter of next year, its parent Malaysia...

Oct 15, 2020 10:00 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

Keppel DC Reit to join STI on Monday

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for