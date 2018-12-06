You are here

Nestle recalls batch of Alfamino infant formula in Germany

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 3:24 PM

[ZURICH] Nestle has recalled a batch of its Alfamino amino acid specialist infant formula in Germany, saying a number of the products have a substantially increased dose of minerals that could make children sick.

"A baby that consumes a product from amongst these few (faulty) tins, can become sick with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and headaches," Nestle Germany said on its website late on Wednesday.

"We urge you to immediately seek out a doctor in such cases."

The faulty products were amongst Alfamino 400-gramme tins produced under the batch number 80250346GA.

Nestle warned parents not to give the formula produced under this batch to their children, adding faulty products could be recognised by their grey or green colour after preparation.

