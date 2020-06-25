You are here

Home > Consumer

Nestle upsets Fairtrade over KitKat cocoa sourcing

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:44 PM

[GENEVA] Nestle said Tuesday it would source cocoa for British KitKats from Rainforest Alliance-certified producers, ditching a 10-year association with Fairtrade which claimed a lifeline for poor farmers was being cut.

The Swiss food giant said it was making the switch in October to Rainforest Alliance, one of the major certification bodies for sustainable development products, to harmonise its sourcing accreditation.

The move applies to cocoa produced in Ghana and the Ivory Coast for its KitKat chocolate wafers sold in Britain and also in Ireland.

"We have a very large portfolio of confectionery products globally, and the rest is certified by the Rainforest Alliance/UTZ, so it makes sense for us as a business to have one scheme for responsible sourcing across the board," Nestle said in a statement.

Fairtrade said it amounted to a cutting "a real lifeline for some of the world's poorest farmers" by removing the Fairtrade Premium, which it said has meant communities have been able to invest in "classrooms, dispensaries, canteens, and programmes to help women".

SEE ALSO

China to auction corn from state reserves in heated market

Fairtrade Foundation chief executive Michael Gidney added: "We urge Nestle: listen to farmers, do not choose this moment of global crisis to exacerbate the inequalities in the cocoa industry."

But Nestle insisted that while it won't be paying the Fairtrade premium, "we will in fact be paying more for cocoa in the 2020-21 season than we have done this season with Fairtrade."

The firm said it would pay over and above the farm price for cocoa decided by the Ivorian and Ghanaian governments a US$400 per tonne premium called the Living Income Differential, plus the Rainforest Alliance premium of US$180 per tonne, of which US$60 goes direct to the farmer.

Nestle said it was aware that the change would have an impact on some farmers.

It said it would therefore also invest in initiatives to support farmers and cocoa-growers, including US$1.25 million to develop a "living income pilot" and a further £500,000 (S$863,510) for community products.

Nestle said it would also pay for Fairtrade farmers to certify with Rainforest Alliance as well if they wish.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Gilead's remdesivir endorsed as first Covid-19 treatment in Europe

Macy's cuts 3,900 corporate jobs in CEO's plan to shrink company

Unilever, rivals mull changes amid global backlash against skin-lightening products

Chuck E Cheese parent files for bankruptcy, another casualty of pandemic

Banyan Tree to open farm, restaurant in Thailand with The Boutique Farmers

California Disneyland delays reopening as virus cases surge

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

India says China amassed troops along border in violation of agreements

[NEW DELHI] China has deployed large numbers of troops and weapons along a disputed Himalayan border in violation of...

Jun 25, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

CMT remains cautious amid retail headwinds

CAPITALAND Mall Trust (CMT) said on Thursday that it maintains a "cautious outlook" in the near-term, amid the fluid...

Jun 25, 2020 11:01 PM
Consumer

Gilead's remdesivir endorsed as first Covid-19 treatment in Europe

[BRUSSELS] The European healthcare regulator has recommended the conditional approval of Gilead Sciences' antiviral...

Jun 25, 2020 10:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi lender NCB weighs deal for US$15b rival Samba

[RIYADH] National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, proposed to pay as much as US$15.6...

Jun 25, 2020 10:43 PM
Technology

China's Huawei to build US$1.2b research facility in England

[LONDON] China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a  US$1.2 billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.