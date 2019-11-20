You are here

Nintendo unveils Tokyo gamers' wonderland

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

NINTENDO Co Ltd unveiled its first Japanese store on Tuesday in Tokyo's trendy Shibuya shopping district, in a step towards greater commercialisation of its cast of popular characters. The Nintendo Tokyo store in the fashion-focused Parco department store marks the latest move into the mainstream for Japan's gamer culture and gives Nintendo a key location to attract more casual fans. The store - previewed to the media on Tuesday ahead of its public opening on Friday - offers a range of goods featuring prized characters including Italian plumber Mario (left); and booths where customers can try out the Nintendo game controller to play the Ring Fit Adventure game (right). The Kyoto-based company is building on the success of the Pokemon Center retail chain (above), which will also have space on

the sixth floor of the new Parco. That chain is managed by the Pokemon Company, set up with investment from Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures to help manage the franchise. PHOTOS: BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

