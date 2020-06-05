You are here

'No benefit' from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19: major UK trial

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 10:40 PM

A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, researchers said Friday, announcing they had halted tests of the drug.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, researchers said Friday, announcing they had halted tests of the drug.

"We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients...

