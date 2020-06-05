'No benefit' from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19: major UK trial

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[PARIS] A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, researchers said Friday, announcing they had halted tests of the drug.
"We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes