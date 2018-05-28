You are here

Norway's salmon biomass rose 5 pct yr/yr in April -Seafood Norway

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 2:22 PM

The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, rose by 5 percent year-on-year in April, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said in a statement.
[OSLO]  The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, rose by 5 percent year-on-year in April, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 635,000 tonnes of salmon, down from 654,000 the previous month, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Leroey, Salmar, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Norway is the world's top salmon producer, followed by Chile.

In March, salmon biomass was up 4 per cent year-on-year and in February year-on-year growth was 3 per cent.

