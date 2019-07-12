You are here

Online video convention VidCon to make Asia debut in Singapore

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 10:34 AM
ONLINE video industry convention VidCon will be making its Asia debut in Singapore on Dec 3-4, 2019 at the Raffles City convention centre.

The event, VidCon Asia Summit, is being staged in association with the Singapore Media Festival hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

VidCon was founded by the Vlog Brothers, veteran YouTube creators Hank and John Green, and was acquired by American multimedia giant Viacom in 2018.

In the past year, VidCon has welcomed more than 100,000 attendees and industry guests to events staged in the US, the UK and Australia.

VidCon's participants typically include senior executives from digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Twitch, Snapchat, TikTok, Weibo and Tencent.

Programming will include keynote addresses from global industry leaders, and hands-on workshops focused on growing an audience and revenue in the Asian online video marketplace.

It will also have panel discussions about working with online video platforms, brand case studies and learnings, algorithm insights and test results from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat experiments, along with an in-depth analysis  on social video trends across Asia.

"VidCon Asia will add to the vibrancy of our events calendar and position Singapore as the hub for the development of online video and digital content," said Andrew Phua, director of exhibitions and conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

"Set to be a flagship event for the community of online content creators, it will provide networking avenues for creators and delegates, promote capability development opportunities, and build industry thought leadership for the region."

