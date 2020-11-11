You are here

Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300m doses of coronavirus vaccine

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 9:17 PM

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Deliveries are expected to start by the end of this year, the companies said.

The companies said on Monday their Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results, and the European Commission had hours later said it would soon sign the contract with the companies.

The companies have a US$1.95 billion contract with the US government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for