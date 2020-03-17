You are here

Home > Consumer

Pfizer, BioNTech to co-develop potential coronavirus vaccine

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 4:29 PM

[NEW YORK] US drugmaker Pfizer Inc has signed a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE to co-develop a potential vaccine for the coronavirus using BioNTech's mRNA-based drug development platform, the companies said on Tuesday.

The drugmakers will start the collaboration immediately and have signed a letter of intent for the vaccine's distribution outside China, they said in a joint statement.

The companies said they will finalize financial terms, and details regarding development, manufacturing and potential commercialization of the vaccine over the next few weeks.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the German government was trying to stop the US administration from persuading CureVac, another German drugmaker working on an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus, to move its research to the United States.

Pfizer and BioNTech will use research and development sites from both companies, including in the United States and Germany, the companies said.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus cluster in Japan's Nagoya tied to elderly day care centre

BioNTech on Monday struck a collaboration deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical over its rights in China to its experimental coronavirus vaccine, aiming to start testing on humans from late April.

The race is on to develop an immunisation, which is seen as by far the most effective tool to halt the global spread of the pathogen.

Rival Moderna Inc, which is working with the US National Institutes of Health, on Monday announced that it dosed the first patient with its experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early-stage trial.

Pfizer already collaborates with BioNTech to develop mRNA-based vaccines for influenza.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far infected nearly 179,000 people globally and killed more than 7,000. Several countries have imposed bans on mass gatherings such as sporting, cultural and religious events to combat the disease.

REUTERS

Consumer

Britain's Dixons to close 531 standalone Carphone Warehouse stores

Las Vegas grinds to halt as casinos close over virus

Starbucks goes from sip and stay to grab and go

Australian grocers win analyst upgrades on coronavirus stockpiling, home cooking

FairPrice places purchase limits to prevent stockpiling due to Malaysia's lockdown

Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on virus worries

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[London] European stock markets rebounded at the open Tuesday, erasing some of the previous session's heavy losses,...

Mar 17, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday following the previous day's steep losses but traders continue...

Mar 17, 2020 04:21 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar soaks up gains in choppy market, sentiment still fragile

[TOKYO] The US dollar recouped lost ground on the yen and extended gains against risk currencies on Tuesday, in a...

Mar 17, 2020 04:03 PM
Consumer

Britain's Dixons to close 531 standalone Carphone Warehouse stores

[LONDON] British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone will close all 531 UK standalone Carphone Warehouse stores as...

Mar 17, 2020 04:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng still positive on S-Reits

MAYBANK Kim Eng remains positive on the outlook of Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) despite unit...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.