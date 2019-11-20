You are here

Home > Consumer

Philippines' Duterte says to ban 'toxic' vaping

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 10:23 AM

nz_duterte_201188.jpg
A ban on e-cigarettes has been ordered by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is threatening to arrest anyone vaping publicly in a country that already has some of Asia's toughest anti-smoking rules.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] A ban on e-cigarettes has been ordered by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is threatening to arrest anyone vaping publicly in a country that already has some of Asia's toughest anti-smoking rules.

Mr Duterte is notorious internationally for his deadly anti-narcotics crackdown, but he has also imposed a wide-ranging ban on smoking in public that is part of his pledge to get tough on public disorder.

The president told a late-night press conference on Tuesday that the use and importation of electronic cigarettes would be banned, but did not provide a precise timeline.

"I will ban it, the use and the importation. I hope everybody is listening. Please relay this to them. You know why? Because it is toxic," said Mr Duterte, an ex-smoker.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Now this vaping, they say it is electronic. Don't give me that... Better stop it because in - I will order your arrest if you do it in a room," he added at his first public speaking engagement in weeks.

SEE ALSO

California sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targeting minors

His comments come days after Philippine health authorities reported the nation's first vaping-related lung injury, which resulted in a 16-year-old girl being hospitalised.

E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the United States is feeding caution about the product, already banned in some places.

In September 2019, India became the latest country to ban the import, sale, production and advertising of e-cigarettes, citing in particular concerns about its youth.

The devices are already banned in several places such as Brazil, Singapore, Thailand and the US state of Massachusetts.

Before Mr Duterte's presidency, the Philippines already had a ban on tobacco advertising, as well as a law that requires graphic images of smoking health hazards to be printed on cigarette packaging.

AFP

Consumer

Del Monte warns of Q2 loss, may refinance US$1.4b in loans

Queues throng Lebanese banks after one-week closure

Nintendo unveils Tokyo gamers' wonderland

New floating Eco-Ark produces up to 20 times more fish than coastal farms

Trump's doctor dismisses speculation of chest pain

In the deserts of Dubai, salmon farming thrives

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

5 more countries sign Singapore convention on mediation

FIVE more countries have inked the Singapore Convention on Mediation, bringing the total number of signatory...

Nov 20, 2019 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore and Mexico affirm growing ties, sign raft of new agreements

[MEXICO CITY] Singapore and Mexico signed a series of new cooperation agreements on Tuesday that underscored the...

Nov 20, 2019 10:19 AM
Real Estate

US housing outlook improves but not breaking new ground: poll

[BENGALURU] The rise in US home prices will continue to outpace consumer inflation until at least 2022, albeit at a...

Nov 20, 2019 10:14 AM
Government & Economy

Digital battleground looms large for 2020 US elections

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump has been on a social media ad spending spree for his 2020 re-election campaign,...

Nov 20, 2019 09:58 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong's world-beating stock gain falters after just two days

A WORLD-BEATING stock gain is quickly unraveling in Hong Kong, showing how fast sentiment can change as protests...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly