You are here

Home > Consumer

Qu Dongyu becomes first Chinese to head UN food agency FAO

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 5:56 AM

AK_qd_2406.jpg
Qu Dongyu on Sunday became the first Chinese national to be elected to head the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, clinching the post in the first round of voting.
PHOTO: AFP

[ROME] Qu Dongyu on Sunday became the first Chinese national to be elected to head the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, clinching the post in the first round of voting.

Mr Qu, 55, a biologist by training, won 108 votes, followed by Catherine Geslain-Laneelle of France with 71 votes and Georgia's Davit Kirvalidze with 12, according to official results.

"I'm very grateful to all member countries for your active participation," the new FAO chief said after the results were announced. "Thanks also to other candidates who helped make me better.

"I will be committed to FAO's original aspirations, mandates and the missions of the organisation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His election to the helm of the Rome-based agency, which brings together 194 member countries, comes as the fight to eradicate world hunger takes a blow from global warming and wars.

Hunger blamed on the combined effects of extreme and erratic weather, economic slowdowns, and conflicts, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, has risen for the past three years.

FAO has sounded the alarm over rising food insecurity and high levels of malnutrition, and Mr Qu will have to ramp up support for smallholder farms and fisheries to combat the ills of intensive farming, food waste and poverty.

The successor to Brazil's Jose Graziano da Silva will have to put policies in place now in preparation for feeding a world population expected to increase from 7.7 billion people to 9.7 billion in 2050.

The UN agency tackles issues that are "important for both advanced and developing countries," Manuel Lafont Rapnouil, from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), told AFP.

They include "food security, (and) agricultural development, but also agro-business, trade, biotechnology and, increasingly, climate and environment", he said.

Chinese nationals also run the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the UN Industrial Development Organisation and the International Telecommunication Union, as well as leading the UN Department for Economic and Social Affairs, Rapnouil said.

"China is also very concerned to increase the presence of its nationals in the ranks of the United Nations, especially in the highest positions," he said. "It is particularly active in elections for the heads of agencies, funds and programs."

Meng Hongwei, the Chinese former head of the international police agency, Interpol, last week pleaded guilty in China to accepting US$2.1 million in bribes, in a spectacular fall from grace for the former vice minister.

EPIDEMIC, TRADE WAR

Many analysts had seen Mr Qu as the frontrunner to win the four-year post, which he will take up on Aug 1.

"Beijing has made a big push to get more senior jobs at the UN in the last few years," Richard Gowan, an analyst at the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, told AFP.

The country is currently grappling with a swine fever epidemic that has killed more than a million pigs in China, according to FAO figures. It has also had to contend with a trade war with the United States that has forced it to go elsewhere for cereals and soya.

These crises have pushed the food sector to the top of the government's priorities, Beijing said in its bid letter, seen by AFP.

Mr Qu has 30 years experience, from developing digital technologies in agriculture, to introducing micro-credit in rural areas.

Rival candidate, Georgia's Kirvalidze, a former agriculture minister, had said he believes the private sector has a key role to play in eliminating global hunger.

French candidate Geslain-Laneelle, former head of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), spent her entire career in the agricultural and agri-food sectors at the highest level in France.

The first woman to vie for the job has said the FAO should help "develop value chains around agriculture, fisheries and forestry", a reference to the storage, processing and distribution of food.

AFP

Consumer

Carrefour sells China business to retailer Suning.com

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

French farmers seek a pistachio bonanza

Suits you: Dior and Berluti top the class on Paris catwalk

Trump China tariffs could cost billions for consumers: Retailer study

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Cromwell E-Reit, Straits Trading, Del Monte

Must Read

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KELPMLEE24_3816328.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Bloc on its own cannot control big powers, but together can make their voices heard: PM Lee

file74nqj1n8g7nyz83f8u8.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening