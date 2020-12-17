You are here

Home > Consumer

Rapid digital switch puts WPP on path to recovery

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:35 PM

file7da8nn06j05wubpr70r.jpg
Chief executive Mark Read said the business had proved more resilient than many had expected and a strategy set out two years ago to offer clients a combination of digital expertise with data and creativity had proved invaluable during 2020.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The world's biggest advertising company WPP expects its net sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, a year earlier than expected, driven by the rapid global corporate switch to e-commerce and digital services.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies was hit hard earlier this year when clients slashed spending to conserve cash but it has since been winning new work by helping clients build their e-commerce operations.

Chief executive Mark Read said the business had proved more resilient than many had expected and a strategy set out two years ago to offer clients a combination of digital expertise with data and creativity had proved invaluable during 2020.

"Covid has accelerated many of the trends," he told Reuters. "The shift to digital media, the explosion of e-commerce, the importance of purpose and reputation: the fundamentals of our strategy haven't changed but Covid forced us to accelerate it."

WPP's agencies worked with brands such as L'Oreal, Ford and British retailer The Works to switch their marketing and sales platforms online rapidly as the virus forced the closure of shops.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

After a turbulent 2020, the company built by Martin Sorrell set out its targets for the medium term, vowing to reinstate its share buyback programme in 2021, pay a progressive dividend and invest further in technology to win new work.

Its shares, down 23 per cent on the year, were up 3.5 per cent in early trading.

For 2020, it expects its key measurement of underlying net sales to drop by 8.4 per cent. To get back to 2019 total levels by 2022 would require an underlying growth rate of about 4.7 per cent in 2021 and 4.5 per cent a year later, slightly ahead of market expectations.

Mr Read said sectors that had been floored by the pandemic, such as airlines and cruise liners, were starting to prepare for a recovery next year though momentum could change day to day.

Hopes in recent weeks of a return to some normality have been driven by the launch of a vaccine but surging Covid-19 cases across Europe in the last week alone have since cast a shadow over the short-term outlook.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Top Toshiba investor calls for emergency meeting to investigate July AGM

Nintendo and Sony shares hit records as peak holiday season approaches

Facebook, Twitter reverse changes meant to curb vote misinformation

Hot stock: Tianjin Zhong Xin jumps 11.7%, gets SGX query

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege

WeDoctor close to raising US$350m ahead of IPO

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Thursday eased travel restrictions for citizens from 56 countries in a bid to boost the...

Dec 17, 2020 05:17 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.06...

Dec 17, 2020 05:03 PM
Consumer

Top Toshiba investor calls for emergency meeting to investigate July AGM

[TOKYO] Toshiba's biggest investor has called for an emergency shareholders meeting to elect a person to investigate...

Dec 17, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with more gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with fresh gains on Thursday, in line with an advance across most of Asia, on...

Dec 17, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares up for fourth session on stimulus optimism

[LONDON] European shares remained at 10-month highs on Thursday, as hopes of more stimulus in the United States and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

Hot stock: Tianjin Zhong Xin jumps 11.7%, gets SGX query

MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Federal Reserve

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Food Empire, Jumbo, BH Global, Keong Hong

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for