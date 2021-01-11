You are here

Home > Consumer

Royal Mail names former Ocado exec Thompson as CEO of UK business

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 5:12 PM

file7d9mhwr128i1bv0en3q5.jpg
Britain's Royal Mail promoted former Ocado and WM Morrison executive Simon Thompson to head its UK business, tapping a retail industry veteran to steer the former postal monopoly as it deals with a Covid-19-driven surge in online parcel deliveries.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Britain's Royal Mail promoted former Ocado and WM Morrison executive Simon Thompson to head its UK business, tapping a retail industry veteran to steer the former postal monopoly as it deals with a Covid-19-driven surge in online parcel deliveries.

Interim CEO Stuart Simpson, who had filled in for Rico Back, will leave Royal Mail by the end of this month. Mr Back stepped down last May after two years during which the company faced issues with unions over a proposed 1.8 billion pound (S$3.23 billion) restructuring plan.

Mr Thompson served as online grocer Ocado's chief product officer until mid-2020 as per his LinkedIn bio. He has headed digital commerce at HSBC, was in charge of Apple's online stores in EMEA and held senior executive positions at WM Morrison Supermarkets, Motorola and Honda Europe.

Royal Mail said Martin Seidenberg, chief executive of its international parcels business general logistics systems, will join the Board on April 1.

The formal appointments, which were reported by Sky News over the weekend, come just three weeks after Royal Mail reached a crucial deal with its largest union over pay and operational change.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Britain's former postal monopoly had said then the agreement would help it focus more on its parcels segment, which has benefited as people resort to online shopping amid virus-led restrictions, offsetting a year-long decline in its legacy letter business.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Entain CEO resigns days after Ladbrokes owner rejected MGM approach

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

How Aussie doctor's at-home Covid test won US approval

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

Australia's Nov retail sales jump 7.1%

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.94...

Jan 11, 2021 05:16 PM
Transport

Heathrow passenger numbers plunged 73% in 2020

[LONDON] Heathrow Airport, the busiest in Britain, said that passenger numbers slumped 73 per cent during 2020 as...

Jan 11, 2021 05:04 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo considers consultation on Spacs

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is considering to launch a consultation on special purpose acquisition...

Jan 11, 2021 04:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday after last week's strong week for global...

Jan 11, 2021 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with slight gains on optimism that US lawmakers will push through a new,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thousands gather for Japan coming-of-age day despite virus surge

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for