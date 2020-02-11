You are here

Home > Consumer

Samsung unveils more compact foldable phone

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

SAMSUNG Electronics Co on Sunday gave the world its first official look at the company's upcoming, more compact foldable smartphone in a commercial that aired during the Academy Awards ceremony.

The brief advertisement showed off the device's square folded shape, tiny notification panel on the exterior, and large widescreen display on the inside. Scheduled for a glitzy launch event on Feb 11 in San Francisco, the phone represents Samsung's effort to "define a new era", in the words of its new mobile chief Taemoon Roh. The device will be known as the Galaxy Z Flip, according to people familiar with Samsung's plans, and Bloomberg News earlier reported that there'll be a special edition in collaboration with fashion designer Thom Browne.

Smaller and more compact than Samsung's original foldable, the book-like Galaxy Fold, this squarer device harkens back to the familiar form of flip phones, albeit at a larger size. Samsung's commercial showed some camera interface optimisations for using only half the screen, with the semi-folded device acting as its own stand.

The phone will come in at least black and purple colours, according to the advertisement. The South Korea-based technology giant is also expected to debut a trio of new phones in its flagship Galaxy S family, all launching under the Galaxy S20 banner at the same event as the new foldable device. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Samsung Electronics Q4 profit slumps 38% on weak demand

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei

[TAIPEI] Taiwan said it scrambled fighter jets Monday after Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed into its...

Feb 11, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

IMF warns of coronavirus hit to Japan's economy via tourism, trade

[TOKYO] A prolonged and widespread coronavirus outbreak could hit Japan's economy, affecting tourism, retail and...

Feb 10, 2020 11:50 PM
Transport

Ghosn used Nissan-Mitsubishi venture to inflate pay

[AMSTERDAM] Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former auto executive, used a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi to...

Feb 10, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

India readying US$2.6b US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip

[NEW DELHI] India is set to give final approval to a US$2.6 billion deal for military helicopters from US defence...

Feb 10, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE to buy 88.43% stake in Indonesian coffee chain for 229b rupiah

MAINBOARD-LISTED OUE inked a deal on Monday to take a majority stake in Indonesian company Maxx Coffee Prima, which...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly