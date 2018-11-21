You are here

Home > Consumer

Saudi Arabia launches project to boost sustainable tourism-related jobs

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 2:16 PM

[CAIRO] Saudi Arabia has launched the Wadi Al Disah Development project, which could help boost sustainable tourism-related job opportunities, Saudi Public Investment Fund said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The Public Investment Fund will set up a company to develop the project that is located within the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve, the statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) added.

Sustainable tourism is the concept of visiting a place as a tourist and trying to make a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Tuesday inaugurated 151 projects in the northern province of Tabuk valued at more than 11 billion riyals (S$4 billion), the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The northern province of Al-Jawf is the 82-year-old king's next stop. King Salman, who is on a domestic tour, has been meeting citizens and launching development projects over several weeks, including in Qassim and Hail provinces.

REUTERS

Consumer

China's Pinduoduo gives silent class in short defence

MAS unveils Year of the Boar Chinese almanac coins

Healthcare firms Walgreens and Humana may regret a half-deal

Abstain from romaine: US, Canada warn on E.coli in lettuce

Cartier reopens its ION flagship boutique

New plan launched to help food businesses go digital

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore choice spots in Asia for finance: Colliers report

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea reports wider loss on e-commerce investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening