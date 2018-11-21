Saudi Arabia launches project to boost sustainable tourism-related jobs

[CAIRO] Saudi Arabia has launched the Wadi Al Disah Development project, which could help boost sustainable tourism-related job opportunities, Saudi Public Investment Fund said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The Public Investment Fund will set up a company to develop the project that is located within the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve, the statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) added.

Sustainable tourism is the concept of visiting a place as a tourist and trying to make a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Tuesday inaugurated 151 projects in the northern province of Tabuk valued at more than 11 billion riyals (S$4 billion), the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The northern province of Al-Jawf is the 82-year-old king's next stop. King Salman, who is on a domestic tour, has been meeting citizens and launching development projects over several weeks, including in Qassim and Hail provinces.

