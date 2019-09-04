You are here

Home > Consumer

Shoppers at 7 FairPrice outlets to pay for plastic bags in month-long trial

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 1:55 PM

nz_fairprice_040919.jpg
Shoppers at some NTUC FairPrice outlets will soon have to start paying for plastic bags.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shoppers at some NTUC FairPrice outlets will soon have to start paying for plastic bags.

The supermarket giant will start charging 10 Singapore cents and 20 cents for plastic bag use at seven outlets in a month-long trial, starting from Sept 16.

The "No Plastic Bag" trial will encourage shoppers to bring their own bags, Fairprice said in a statement on Wednesday.

The seven stores are FairPrice Xtra at Hougang One mall, FairPrice Finest at Zhongshan Park mall, FairPrice at Maple Tree 18 mall, Cheers outlets at Sengkang Community Hospital and in Create Way and Aljunied Road, and FairPrice Xpress in Lorong Chuan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shoppers who want plastics bags will have to pay 20 cents at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores; and 10 cents at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores. Those who make the payment can use more than one plastic bag only if they buy enough items. FairPrice will donate the collection to the Singapore Children's Society and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

In addition to the trial, FairPrice will be conducting a consumer sentiment survey on plastic bag usage.

"The insights we gain from this trial and the consumer sentiment study will help in developing a well-informed, measured and sustainable actionable plan to reduce plastic bag use," said NTUC FairPrice chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng.

FairPrice also announced on Wednesday that it is inviting Singaporeans to submit proposals to reduce plastic and food waste in Singapore. It will be launching a new S$1 million FairPrice Sustainability Fund to sponsor accepted projects.

FairPrice said that these environmental initiatives will get it closer to its target of saving 30 million plastic bags each year by 2030.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Consumer

Chinese shoppers adopt facial payments in cashless drive

Samsung's Galaxy Fold will go on sale on Sept 6 in South Korea: source

Billionaire Uniqlo founder wants a woman to succeed him

DoorDash spreads beyond North America with Australia launch

E-cigarette pioneer Juul looks to Asian smokers for growth

GIC-backed South Korea hotel app looks beyond love motels in Indian expansion

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly