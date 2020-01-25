You are here

Home > Consumer

Simon Property, Authentic Brands consider buying bankrupt Forever 21

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 - 9:30 AM

rk_forever21_250120.jpg
Mall owner Simon Property Group is considering a bid to buy Forever 21, the bankrupt teen retailer that's running out of money and time, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Mall owner Simon Property Group is considering a bid to buy Forever 21, the bankrupt teen retailer that's running out of money and time, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Simon Property would pair with Authentic Brands Group to buy and operate the stores and the brand, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The talks are continuing, and there's no guarantee that the various sides will agree on terms or that a sale will result.

Representatives for Los Angeles-based Forever 21 and Simon Property didn't respond to messages seeking comment, and Authentic Brands declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Forever 21 was talking about selling a stake to Simon Property and its other largest landlord, Brookfield Property Partners, before it filed for bankruptcy in September, Bloomberg previously reported. Talks broke down and the company had to seek court protection without a reorganisation plan in place.

SEE ALSO

CEO of bankrupt Purdue Pharma to get US$1.3m bonus

The chain has since struggled to raise money to exit bankruptcy, with potential lenders and buyers balking because of poor sales and the founding Chang family's insistence on maintaining control.

SUPPLIER APPEAL

Forever 21 told suppliers in recent weeks that it's short on cash and that it could be forced to liquidate if a buyer doesn't emerge. It asked them in a letter to ship goods on credit while talks continue with a potential buyer, which it didn't name.

The retailer is unable to borrow more money, and "therefore is turning to you in an effort to continue operating," Forever 21 said in the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Bloomberg. Failure to find a new owner could force it into liquidation, the company wrote.

Forever 21 expects to provide information on the potential buyer in the coming weeks, according to the letter.

HALF PAYMENT

The bankrupt retailer proposed to give suppliers half of what they're owed in cash for goods delivered between Jan 20 and Feb 4. They would be paid in the week following receipt of the goods.

The other 50 per cent of the payment owed would be deemed an unsecured "superpriority" administrative claim in the company's bankruptcy proceedings, ranking behind Forever 21's lenders for repayment.

The arrangement would need approval from a judge overseeing the bankruptcy case.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

CEO of bankrupt Purdue Pharma to get US$1.3m bonus

German media giant Axel Springer quits stock exchange

In Hong Kong, choosing restaurants has become a political act

US to unveil crackdown on counterfeit, pirated e-commerce goods

Bangkok steps up its fight against plastic trash

Home-Fix gets High Court nod for debt restructuring

BREAKING

Jan 25, 2020 09:24 AM
Government & Economy

Australia declares first confirmed case of coronavirus

[MELBOURNE] Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state of...

Jan 25, 2020 09:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Buyout firm taps US$6b for shale drilling as buyers walk

[HOUSTON] EnCap Investments plans to use a US$6 billion war chest to drill oil and natural gas wells, now that...

Jan 25, 2020 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

UN court's order on Rohingya is cheered, but will Myanmar comply?

[BANGKOK] The surprisingly strong ruling against Myanmar by the United Nations' (UN) top court this week is sure to...

Jan 25, 2020 08:57 AM
Life & Culture

Mexican model with no arms challenges perceptions of beauty

[COATZACOALCOS] Born without arms, Mexican model Ana Gabriela Molina wants to challenge traditional perceptions of...

Jan 25, 2020 08:40 AM
Garage

Tiger Global raises US$3.75b for 12th venture fund

[NEW YORK] For the second time, Tiger Global Management has raised US$3.75 billion for a venture fund as investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly