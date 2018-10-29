You are here

Home > Consumer

Singapore competition watchdog continues review of clinical laboratories' planned merger

Mon, Oct 29, 2018 - 12:14 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is putting the planned merger of two private clinical laboratories under the microscope, over potential competition concerns.

Private investment firm TPG Capital Asia's acquisition of Innovative Diagnostics and Quest Laboratories has led to third-party feedback that alternative service providers may not be able to provide enough competition after the two firms are merged, the CCCS said on Monday.

The government watchdog will now move on to the second stage of its assessment of the deal.

The parties involved can also offer commitments to address the potential competition concerns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This step follows an initial quick review if the CCCS is unable to conclude that the merger will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the market.

The CCCS noted that Innovative and Quest, which carry out in-vitro diagnostic tests of human samples, "are generally seen as the closest competitors to each other pre-transaction".

Industry alternatives such as hospital laboratories may primarily focus on serving their own patients, said the CCCS, and could limit third-party access to their services.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that other private independent clinical laboratories may not be able to meet certain customer needs as they have a smaller range of tests than Innovative and Quest.

The CCCS aims to complete the second phase of its review within 120 business days.

TPG, through Pathology Asia Holdings, bought Quest and other Asian laboratories from Australia-listed Healthscope for A$279 million (S$279 million) in August.

No deal size was given for the purchase of Innovative, which is run by former Healthscope executives.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_291018_4.jpg
Oct 29, 2018
Stocks

SGX RegCo to relook exit offers, voting requirements for delistings

BT_20181029_MRMM29_3601658.jpg
Oct 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

mm2 Asia wants its cinemas to be a hip place for movie goers

BT_20181029_RCCOL29_3601644.jpg
Oct 29, 2018
Stocks

More volatility ahead as investors take in jobs data and Fed rate impact

Most Read

1 Noble Group's 2020 noteholders informed of default: board
2 Lion Air jet with 189 on board crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta
3 SGX RegCo to relook exit offers, voting requirements for delistings
4 Hot stock: Creative Technology jumps 12.5% with Super X-Fi's US debut set for Nov 1
5 Maybank Singapore eyes wealth business with new Orchard branch
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Creative_291018_40.jpg
Oct 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Creative Technology jumps 12.5% with Super X-Fi's US debut set for Nov 1

doc72j7h2co24h16nkygkeb_doc71zqbjhblohz5w4a6tj.jpg
Oct 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Engie_291018_66.jpg
Oct 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Engie to relocate Asia Pacific headquarters to Singapore

Oct 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP taps blockchain to power trades for green energy credits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening