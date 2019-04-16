Singapore firms to trial ideas at Sentosa with launch of enterprise scheme

A NEW initiative for Singapore enterprises to trial new ideas, concepts and technologies at Sentosa was launched on Tuesday, as part of efforts to drive innovation and enhance the island’s leisure offerings.

Known as the Sentosa x Enterprise scheme, it is a risk-sharing arrangement for businesses to work on projects that could boost Sentosa’s attractiveness.

Successful applicants benefit from co-sharing or a waiver of venue rental, as well as support in terms of infrastructure and other facilitation resources, as they test out their concepts.

It is hoped that the new ideas would drive visitorship to Sentosa, enhance visitor satisfaction and support its environmental sustainability goals.

The four key focus areas for evaluation are: connectivity to enhance navigation around Sentosa; novel offerings to attract visitors; sustainability, which includes waste and resource management, and initiatives to maintain Sentosa’s biodiversity; and digital technologies that enhance integrated guest experiences and enhance productivity.

The first call for applications for the scheme is open until June 30, 2019 and applicants will be notified by Aug 31, 2019.

The initiative was announced by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat at the Tourism Industry Conference 2019 held at Suntec City Convention Centre.

Chin Sak Hin, assistant chief executive, Sentosa Development Corporation, said: “The private sector has been an important partner in the success of Sentosa and Singapore’s tourism industry, and we look forward to continue this partnership with aspiring innovators and businesses as we take Sentosa to its next stage of growth.”