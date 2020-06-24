You are here

Home > Consumer

Singapore's food delivery surge during lockdown highlights waste problems

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 3:05 PM

ym-grabfood-240620.jpg
Singaporeans' appetite for meals delivered to their doors appears to have been turbo-charged by being stuck indoors during the coronavirus outbreak. This has cast a light on the country's struggles to regulate the plastic these meals are carried in.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans' appetite for meals delivered to their doors appears to have been turbo-charged by being stuck indoors during the coronavirus outbreak. This has cast a light on the country's struggles to regulate the plastic these meals are carried in.

As people stayed home during the April 7 to June 1 "circuit-breaker" period, indications are that the consumption of meals packaged with plastic jumped. The volume of overall rubbish produced also increased.

Takeaway food rose by almost a fifth per week when lockdown measures were in place and there was a 73 per cent surge in delivered meals, according to estimates from an online survey conducted by National University of Singapore alumni on 1,110 respondents. This resulted in an additional 1,334 tons of disposable forks, spoons and containers, equivalent to the weight of 92 double-decker buses, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, daily waste collected from domestic and trade premises like apartments and shophouses was 3 per cent higher over the eight-week circuit breaker period compared with March, the National Environment Agency said in response to emailed queries.

"There is a need to do more to reduce the excessive consumption of disposables," the agency said. Last year, about 200,000 tons of domestic waste thrown away were disposables, comprising items like carrier bags and takeaway containers, enough to fill up about 400 Olympic-size swimming pools, it said.

SEE ALSO

191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community

PLASTICS BAN

Some 83 countries had banned retailers from providing free plastic bags to customers as of mid-2018, according to a United Nations Development Programme report, while around two-thirds of the 192 nations surveyed had adopted some form of legislation to regulate them.

While Singapore has yet to regulate plastic bag use, it is taking steps in that direction. It also works with residents, schools and businesses to encourage and support practices like bringing one's own food containers, recycling and not providing disposable cutlery by default.

Among other plans, the government will require businesses and retailers such as supermarkets with an annual turnover of more than S$10 million to report what types of packaging they are using and submit plans to reduce volumes or recycle them by March 2022. The deadline was pushed back from an earlier timeline of 2021 due to the Covid-19 disruptions.

In the meantime, the government will bring together citizens from September through March 2021 to look at more ways to cut the excessive use of disposable waste.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 03:21 PM
Government & Economy

191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 191 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,623...

Jun 24, 2020 03:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil producers step up perks to retain foreign workers amid pandemic

[KUALA LUMPUR] After five years of often back breaking work on a Malaysian palm oil plantation, Bangladeshi national...

Jun 24, 2020 03:11 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks drifted lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital announced 55 new coronavirus cases, the...

Jun 24, 2020 03:09 PM
Technology

New Nokia CEO to take over a month earlier than planned

[HELSINKI] Nokia's new chief executive Pekka Lundmark will join the company on Aug 1, a month earlier than planned,...

Jun 24, 2020 03:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gas industry sees strong demand post-Covid, LNG shortfall by mid-decade

[MELBOURNE] The gas industry sees no change to the strong long-run outlook for demand following the Covid-19 crisis...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.