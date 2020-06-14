You are here

Home > Consumer

Sinovac's vaccine trial data suggest potential in virus defence

Sun, Jun 14, 2020 - 1:16 PM

ym-sinovac-140620.jpg
Sinovac Biotech said its coronavirus shot is safe and capable of eliciting an immune response from human trials, suggesting the shot's potential in defending against infection of the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Sinovac Biotech said its coronavirus shot is safe and capable of eliciting an immune response from human trials, suggesting the shot's potential in defending against infection of the novel coronavirus.

The Beijing-based company's vaccine, called CoronaVac, hasn't caused severe...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater Covid-19 risk, new study finds

Britain's Cineworld scraps US$1.65b deal to buy Cineplex

Brooks Brothers joins list of faded luxury facing bankruptcy

CVS joins Walmart in keeping multicultural beauty products out of locked cabinets

AT&T mulls selling gaming unit in US$4b deal: CNBC

US FDA approves GSK unit's drug to treat infants and children with HIV

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 14, 2020 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

Businessman close to Maduro arrested; Venezuela slams 'arbitrary detention'

[NEW YORK] Authorities in Cape Verde have arrested a businessman close to Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas...

Jun 14, 2020 01:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's rich are preparing for a worst-case scenario

[HONG KONG] One Hong Kong businessman moved US$10 million to Singapore and plans to transfer more. Another is eyeing...

Jun 14, 2020 12:56 PM
Technology

Amazon's business practices examined by two US states: reports

[BENGALURU] State investigators in both California and Washington are examining Amazon's business practices, two...

Jun 14, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

[SYDNEY] Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community...

Jun 14, 2020 12:41 PM
Stocks

Singapore equity analysts aren't as optimistic as global funds

[SINGAPORE] Analyst expectations for Singapore equities have yet to catch up with the optimism displayed by some...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.