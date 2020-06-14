Sinovac's vaccine trial data suggest potential in virus defence

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[BEIJING] Sinovac Biotech said its coronavirus shot is safe and capable of eliciting an immune response from human trials, suggesting the shot's potential in defending against infection of the novel coronavirus.
The Beijing-based company's vaccine, called CoronaVac, hasn't caused severe...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes