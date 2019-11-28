You are here

Home > Consumer

Slovakia bans single-use plastics from 2021

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 7:08 AM

nz_plastic_281131.jpg
Slovakia banned single-use plastics as of 2021 on Wednesday, joining the European Union fight to reduce marine pollution.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRATISLAVA] Slovakia banned single-use plastics as of 2021 on Wednesday, joining the European Union fight to reduce marine pollution.

The new law will make it illegal to sell plastic plates, cups, cutlery, drink stirrers, straws and cotton buds, among similar items.

72 lawmakers voted in favour of the waste management bill, 30 against and 32 abstained.

"Our goal is to motivate people to separate waste, and (for) manufacturers to produce recyclable products," Environment Minister Laszlo Solymos told reporters after the vote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Waste management experts believe the law will trigger a boom in the use of biodegradable packaging.

SEE ALSO

Tesco vows to remove 1b pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

"We expect the new law to result in a greater use of more sustainable alternatives from renewable sources - wood, paper or bioplastics in the everyday life," Katarina Kretter, a spokeswoman for private recycling company ENVI-PAK, told AFP.

Earlier this year, the European Union and the European Parliament voted to ban from 2021 single-use plastics such as straws, cutlery and cotton buds.

The European Commission estimates some 70 per cent of plastic waste clogs the world's oceans, killing a range of species from turtles, seals, whales and seabirds to fish and shellfish.

Scientists warn that, as plastic slowly breaks down, the micro-particles enter food chains and end up being consumed by humans, with studies showing toxic traces in the waste of people in Europe and Asia.

AFP

Consumer

Cyber Monday deals usurping dominance of Black Friday

Metro to launch store on e-commerce platform Lazada on Black Friday

Bytedance: The Chinese company behind global TikTok craze

Five years after sanctions, Russian cheeses getting top marks

Alibaba listing opens new front in Tencent rivalry

Green palm oil push: Kit Kat, Dove makers could face fines

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

Australian broadcaster and writer Clive James dies aged 80

[LONDON] Clive James, the Australian broadcaster, writer, critic and poet who charmed generations of Britons with...

Nov 28, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

US to announce response to French tech tax on December 2

[WASHINGTON] Trump administration trade officials announced on Wednesday that they will offer an official response...

Nov 28, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Envoy key in Trump impeachment accused of sexual misconduct

[WASHINGTON] A US ambassador nominated by President Donald Trump who provided key testimony in his impeachment...

Nov 28, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sanctions on French digital tax 'incomprehensible': minister

[PARIS] French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday it would be "incomprehensible" for the United...

Nov 28, 2019 06:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel locks horns with union over 3,000 job cuts

[LONDON] Tata Steel Europe said on Wednesday it had begun talks with its workers on a "transformation programme"...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly