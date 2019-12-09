You are here

Home > Consumer

Soon it's going to be easier to find a Gucci store in China

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 2:11 PM

WH_Gucci store_021330.jpg
China may have helped create the world's biggest shopping event online, but for Gucci's owner, physical stores are still the way to go in the most populous country.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[NEW YORK] China may have helped create the world's biggest shopping event online, but for Gucci's owner, physical stores are still the way to go in the most populous country.

A total of 14 new outlets are being planned for five of its brands across six Chinese cities including Dalian and Wuhan, according a note published by Kering SA, which also owns Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. Kering has been expanding its product offerings in the country since the Gucci opened its doors in Shanghai in 1997, the first retail location in mainland China. The brand now has about 50 stores.

"Real estate has to provide a showcase for luxury brands, wherever the shopper is," Sergi Villar, Kering's real estate director, said in the note. "China is still a key growth engine for the global luxury market."

Chinese shoppers are crucial for Gucci, Kering's biggest brand that made up more than three-quarters of its operating profit in the first half of this year. That's because the country's millennial shoppers eagerly shell out everything they earn on items such as US$1,400 crystal-studded sunglasses and velvet clutches that cost thousands of dollars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kering's note also pointed to a Bain & Co. report that showed Chinese shoppers accounting for a third of the annual global luxury spend of US$260 billion.

SEE ALSO

Trade war failed to force businesses out of China, say EU firms

In China, Kering said its strategy is to tap on the network it's already built in top-tier cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, while opening new stores in so-called tier 2 cities.

Last month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China's biggest e-commerce company, logged more than 268 billion yuan (US$38.1 billion) of purchases during its Singles' Day 24-hour sales marathon, a record for the world's biggest shopping event.

Kering's online presence isn't too shabby either. Gucci has more than 38.2 million Instagram followers, more than Louis Vuitton and Chanel. It also outpaced the other two luxury companies in brand value, according to marketing consulting company Interbrand.

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Rare scotch whisky set to fetch US$2m a bottle in epic auction

Cruise giant hunts for Asia ports as Chinese take to the seas

China’s third-richest man set for 18.7b yuan Evergrande windfall

a2 Milk Company CEO steps down abruptly; shares slide

Standing out in Singapore's crowded telco market with marketing innovation

Citi, Lazada roll out millennial-focused credit card in Singapore

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 01:59 PM
Consumer

Rare scotch whisky set to fetch US$2m a bottle in epic auction

[LONDON] There are whisky collectors -- and then there was Richard Gooding.

Dec 9, 2019 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE shares were flat on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index (STI) slipping 0.01 per cent, or 0.24...

Dec 9, 2019 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Over 100 overseas digital service providers register for GST ahead of Jan 1 deadline: Iras

[SINGAPORE] More than 100 overseas digital service providers have registered for goods and services tax (GST), the...

Dec 9, 2019 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Outsourced workers to get better rest areas with new advisory by tripartite partners

[SINGAPORE] Outsourced workers such as cleaners, security officers and landscape maintenance workers should have...

Dec 9, 2019 12:41 PM
Transport

Construction of Jurong West, Bahar Junction stations on Jurong Region Line to start in 2020

[SINGAPORE] Construction works for two stations on the new Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start in 2020...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly