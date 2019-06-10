You are here

Home > Consumer

Star Wars video game creator testing new formats to rival Fortnite

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

ELECTRONIC Arts, creator of a Star Wars line of video games, showed off two of its newest titles, illustrating how the industry is wrestling to compete with the runaway success of Fortnite.

Apex Legends is a free, multiplayer game released in February, replicating the model used by its rival, Fortnite. In the latest installment, due next month, Electronics Arts is introducing a new weapon, character and ways to speed up the game. Another hotly-anticipated title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is a throwback to more traditional games, with a single-player format following an elaborate story line.

The two releases show how the video-game industry has changed, experimenting with different business and revenue models after closely-held Epic Games' Fortnite attracted more than 250 million players worldwide.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vince Zampella, chief executive officer of Electronic Arts' Respawn Entertainment, the studio that created both games, said the changes to Apex, including a feature that lets contestants quickly play against the best opponents, were made in response to feedback from fans.

"People loved the game, they love playing it, but there wasn't enough content," Mr Zampella said in an interview. "We didn't expect the game to blow up as big as it did."

The games were two of many that Electronic Arts showed off at a fan event it is hosting in Los Angeles in advance of the industry's annual E3 trade show, which begins June 11.

Mr Zampella also said they were "investigating" a mobile version of the game. Apex Legends could add as much as US$500 million to fiscal 2020 revenue, according to Colin Sebastian, an analyst at R W Baird, or almost a 10th of Electronic Arts' estimated annual sales. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists
5 CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

Must Read

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_Iron_100619_4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore's red-hot rally flames out

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_KELTRADE109MK5_3804178.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

G-20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening