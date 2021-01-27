You are here

Home > Consumer

Starbucks profits dip on continued drag from Covid-19

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 6:30 AM

rk_Starbucks_270121.jpg
Starbucks reported a drop in quarterly profits Tuesday as it staged a partial recovery from the most severe stretch of Covid-19 restrictions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Starbucks reported a drop in quarterly profits Tuesday as it staged a partial recovery from the most severe stretch of Covid-19 restrictions.

The coffee giant continued a gradual recovery from an unprofitable quarter in the middle of 2020, as it returned to comparable sales growth in China and suffered a smaller decline in the United States compared with the year-ago period, but revenues nonetheless lagged analyst estimates.

"Our results demonstrate the continued strength and relevance of our brand," said chief executive Kevin Johnson.

"We remain optimistic about our robust operating outlook for fiscal 2021 as well as our ability to unlock the full potential of Starbucks to create value for our stakeholders."

The company reported fiscal first-quarter profits of US$622.2 million for the quarter ending Dec 27, down 29.8 per cent from the year-ago period on a 4.9 per cent drop in revenues to US$6.7 billion.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

US comparable sales fell five per cent, better than the nine per cent slide in the prior quarter. China comparable sales rose five per cent, up from a three per cent decline in the prior quarter.

Starbucks lifted its full-year profit forecast, but projected second-quarter profits below Wall Street analyst expectations, placing more of the expected improvement for later in the year.

Shares fell 1.2 percent to US$103.42 in after-hours trading.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Las Vegas Sands hands reins to Robert Goldstein after Sheldon Adelson's death

More carats and sparkle: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany

Kim Jones wants to rule the fashion world

3M profits jump amid heavy demand for face masks

Didi close to raising US$1.5b for trucking unit

Spotify tests audiobooks of classics including 'Persuasion,' 'Frankenstein'

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 08:06 AM
Government & Economy

UK passes 100,000 Covid deaths as European states eye tighter borders

[LONDON] Britain surged past the grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, as other European nations...

Jan 27, 2021 07:55 AM
Consumer

Las Vegas Sands hands reins to Robert Goldstein after Sheldon Adelson's death

[LOS ANGELES] Las Vegas Sands, which owns Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, named acting chief executive officer (CEO)...

Jan 27, 2021 07:44 AM
Government & Economy

US says US$35b more in pandemic loans approved, trying to fix programme snags

[WASHINGTON] The US Small Business Administration (SBA) on Tuesday said it had approved 400,000 more pandemic relief...

Jan 27, 2021 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury Secretary

[WASHINGTON] In selecting Janet Yellen to be the first woman to lead the US Treasury Department, President Joe Biden...

Jan 27, 2021 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lifts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid-19 tests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong lifted a second neighbourhood lockdown in part of the densely-populated Kowloon area after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for