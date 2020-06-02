You are here

Home > Consumer

Stitch Fix to cut jobs in California, invest in other US states

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 10:09 AM

[BENGALURU] Apparel seller Stitch Fix plans to cut jobs in California and invest in other US states where the company would offer new roles to all those affected, chief executive officer Katrina Lake said on Monday.

The restructuring plans include up to 1,400 job cuts in California and the hiring of about 2,000 stylists in other lower-cost locations such as Dallas, Minneapolis, and Austin, Texas, the Wall Street Journal had reported earlier.

Ms Lake, in a brief statement that did not specify details of how many employees would be affected, said the decision was "the right thing to do" for the company that uses algorithms and experts to ship personalised clothing selections to clients.

"All of our California-based stylists will be offered the opportunity to relocate to the new roles in other states," Ms Lake said, adding that the apparel seller would provide financial help to the stylists, including severance payments, bonuses, and extended healthcare.

Most of the layoffs will happen in September, according to the Journal.

SEE ALSO

Renault to cut 14,600 jobs worldwide in race to slash costs

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

IHH Healthcare CFO quits; PSL Holdings CEO leaves early

Emergency digital library sued over 'brazen' copyright violations

Covid-fuelled cuts to luxury ad spending worsen magazines' plight

Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate Covid-19 patients

US awards new US$628m contract to boost output of potential Covid-19 vaccine

Hong Kong April retail sales tumble 36 per cent as virus hammers demand

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 09:43 AM
Technology

Sony, Google, Airbnb are postponing events due to US protests

[NEW YORK] Sony said it's postponing a virtual news conference for the upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console,...

Jun 2, 2020 09:42 AM
Government & Economy

Japan talking with South Korea about export controls

[TOKYO]  Japan is engaged in dialogue with South Korea on export controls, the Japanese trade minister said on...

Jun 2, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares start Tuesday on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's rally as investors...

Jun 2, 2020 09:36 AM
Banking & Finance

ANZ to sell NZ asset finance unit to Shinsei Bank for NZ$762m

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday agreed to sell its New Zealand based asset finance...

Jun 2, 2020 09:36 AM
Banking & Finance

Traders pin hopes on RBI support after Moody's cuts India rating

[NEW DELHI] Traders in India are yearning for the central bank to backstop the rupee and sovereign-bond markets...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.