Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut buys Australia's GKC Foods

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 1:31 PM

[ZURICH] Barry Callebaut has signed a deal to buy Australian chocolate, coatings and fillings maker GKC Foods, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.

The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, gives Barry Callebaut a direct presence and manufacturing site in Australia so it can cater to growing local and New Zealand markets, the Zurich company said.

Barry said it would also expand GKC's factory in Melbourne and install a new chocolate production line. GKC is a privately-owned company which supplies chocolate to other food manufacturers.

REUTERS

