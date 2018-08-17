You are here

Thailand to ban imports of high-tech trash, plastic waste

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND will ban imports of 432 types of scrap electronics within six months, an environment ministry official said on Thursday, the latest country to respond to China's crackdown on imports of high-tech trash this year.

South-east Asia nations fear they are the new dumping ground for the world's trash after China banned the entry of several types of waste as part of a campaign against "foreign garbage".

Thailand's ban comes weeks after Vietnam said it would stop issuing new licences for waste imports and crack down on illegal shipments of paper, plastic and metal.

The Thai ban covers 432 types of electronic refuse - from electronic circuit boards to old television and radio parts - and will take effect within six months, a senior environment ministry official told Reuters on Thursday. He said the ban was agreed at a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Surasak Kanchanarat, the environment minister.

"The meeting yesterday passed a resolution to stop importing 432 kinds of electronic waste and to ensure... that this is enforced within six months," said the official, who declined to be named. Mongukol Pruekwatana, director-general of the department of industrial works, told Reuters a full list of banned items would be announced soon.

E-waste can be mined for valuable metals such as gold, silver and copper. However, it can also include hazardous material such as lead, mercury and cadmium.

Mr Surasak told Thai media on Wednesday that imports of some electronic appliances and second-hand devices would be allowed if these items can be repaired and reused.

Scrap metal, including aluminium, copper and steel, can still be imported for industrial use, but must be separated at the country of origin and cleaned, he said.

Thailand's e-waste ban follows a series of raids that began in May on factories accused of illegally importing and processing electronic waste.

Environmentalists say waste once destined for China is being re-routed to South-east Asia, and new laws are needed or existing laws better enforced to prevent illegal imports.

Thailand also planned to ban imports of plastic waste in the next two years, the environment ministry official said, but he gave no details of the programme. REUTERS

