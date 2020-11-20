You are here

Home > Consumer

Thanksgiving food prices sink as Americans scale down their feasts

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201120_TURKEY_4334438.jpg
The price of ingredients in a traditional turkey dinner for 10 people is down to the lowest level in a decade.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

TURKEY prices are sinking as the pandemic may keep some American families from hosting big groups this Thanksgiving.

The price of ingredients in a traditional turkey dinner for 10 people is down to the lowest level in a decade, driven largely by grocers discounting the meal's centrepiece to attract customers, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The drop in turkey prices -7 per cent lower than last year for a 16-pound bird, according to Farm Bureau - comes as many retailers are preparing to sell a greater variety of food this year. More families are cash-strapped and grocery chains expect some to make new choices as they confront preparing the holiday meal for the first time without relatives' help. More than a third of Americans plan to spend less on Thanksgiving this year, according to a survey from mobile-rewards platform Ibotta Inc.

"Pricing whole turkeys as 'loss leaders' to entice shoppers and move product is a strategy we're seeing retailers use that's increasingly common the closer we get to the holiday," said John Newton, chief economist for Farm Bureau, which has been surveying retail prices ahead of the holiday since 1986.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The average overall cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year is US$46.90, down 4 per cent from last year, according to the farm group's survey. The survey is based on a menu of turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.

In addition to turkey, foods that showed slight price declines include whipping cream and sweet potatoes. Foods showing modest increases this year included dinner rolls, cubed bread stuffing and pumpkin pie mix.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Urgent need for a proper vaccine distribution ecosystem

Japan's Orix invests US$60m in Israeli venture firm

Carrefour agrees to suspend Black Friday sales

Sony, Microsoft consoles struggle with thin launch-day stock

Kingfisher's sales soar on pandemic home improvement boom

AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot candidate shows promise among elderly in trials

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Alibaba Pictures Group H1 net loss narrows to 162.1m yuan

ALIBABA Pictures Group's net loss narrowed to 162.1 million yuan (S$33.1 million) for the half-year ended Sept 30,...

Nov 20, 2020 12:25 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS applies to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

[SINGAPORE] DBS Bank has applied to the High Court to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Pte, which is believed to...

Nov 20, 2020 12:17 AM
Real Estate

China property site KE raises US$2.1b in share sale

[BEIJING] Chinese online real estate platform KE Holdings raised US$2.1 billion after pricing a sale of new stock...

Nov 20, 2020 12:10 AM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise for fifth straight month

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased for a fifth straight month in October, but record-high house prices because of...

Nov 19, 2020 11:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard boss Braun stonewalls German lawmakers' inquiry

[BERLIN] Wirecard's former boss stonewalled questions from lawmakers on Thursday when he was temporarily released...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

UBS becomes first major European bank to pay out full 2019 dividend

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for