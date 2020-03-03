You are here

Home > Consumer

Thermo Fisher to buy Qiagen for 9b euros in lab tie-up

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 4:12 PM

[NEW YORK] US laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed to buy Qiagen, a Dutch maker of tests for diseases including cancer and the coronavirus, for about 9 billion euros (S$13.9 billion) after reviving discussions that broke off late last year.

Investors will get 39 euros in cash for every Qiagen share, Thermo Fisher said Tuesday. That's 23 per cent higher than Monday's closing price. Qiagen also sells products for food and forensic testing. Bloomberg earlier reported the companies were nearing a deal.

The purchase would be one of the largest ever for Thermo Fisher after the company acquired Life Technologies for US$13.6 billion in 2014. Healthcare deals have heated up this week after a slow start to the year, with this coming one day after Gilead Sciences agreed to buy Forty Seven for about US$4.9 billion to advance into cancer treatments.

Thermo Fisher will assume 1.26 billion euros in net debt. The company's coronavirus test is being used at four hospitals in China and one in France. The diagnostic gives results in about one hour.

Last year, Qiagen started exploring options soon after indicating it had received overtures from several possible buyers, Bloomberg News reported.

It's a reversal for Qiagen, which announced in December that it had ended discussions with potential buyers after finding the proposals "not compelling."

Its stock took a hit last October as Chief Executive Officer Peer Schatz announced he would step down after a 15-year run and the Dutch company slashed its forecast for quarterly sales growth.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Lindt promises sweet dividend and further growth

Australia's national newswire to close

Covid-19: Chan Chun Sing calls on landlords to 'do their part' as tenants clamour for lower rents

App that detects jaundice in newborns could save lives in Asia and Africa

SATS buys UK aviation food company Monty's Bakehouse for £26.7m

Free delivery may be the answer to Africa's online commerce challenge

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 04:11 PM
Transport

BMW bets on new EV to reclaim crown in entry-level luxury sedans

[MUNICH] Once the go-to brand for upwardly mobile sedan buyers with a need for speed, BMW AG is facing pressure from...

Mar 3, 2020 04:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: SilkAir to 'indefinitely suspend' flights to Hiroshima from March 27

SILKAIR will "indefinitely suspend operations to Hiroshima" from March 27, 2020 onwards, due to weak demand...

Mar 3, 2020 04:02 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia picks island near Singapore to treat virus patients

[JAKARTA] Indonesia plans to build a hospital to treat people infected by the deadly coronavirus at Galang, an...

Mar 3, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia cuts key rate as global central banks act amid virus

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia cut its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday, following other central banks in boosting stimulus...

Mar 3, 2020 03:38 PM
Consumer

Lindt promises sweet dividend and further growth

[ZURICH] Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday proposed a sweeter payout to shareholders,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.