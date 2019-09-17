You are here

Home > Consumer

Thomas Cook files for US bankruptcy protection

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 4:25 PM

file766smekkw5jpdznenp.jpg
Thomas Cook Group Plc has filed for Chapter 15 court protection in the US as part of a broader debt restructuring for the UK travel agent.
AFP

[LONDON] Thomas Cook Group Plc has filed for Chapter 15 court protection in the US as part of a broader debt restructuring for the UK travel agent.

The company's Chapter 15 petition was filed in the Southern District of New York, court papers dated Sept 16 show. Law firm Latham & Watkins is representing the company, according to the documents.

Chapter 15 of US bankruptcy law shields foreign companies from lawsuits by US creditors while they reorganise in another country. The filing may also trigger the payout of default insurance on Thomas Cook debt.

The travel agent's creditors are set to vote on Sept 27 on a proposed schemes of arrangement, a UK court procedure that will allow Chinese investor Fosun Tourism Group to lead a planned rescue of the company.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Ocado’s retail business grows as company focuses on tech

Heineken teams up with Grab to grow its business in South-east Asia

LG Display to launch voluntary redundancy programme amid losses

Walmart revives defunct fashionista brand Scoop

Transform food production or face unrest, say scientists

H&M's Q3 sales grow at fastest pace in three years

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly