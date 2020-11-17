You are here

Home > Consumer

Tourism, engine for NYC economy, may not fully recover until 2025

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 11:47 AM

nz_nycferry_171159.jpg
Double-decker sightseeing buses carried fewer than 10 passengers on runs around Manhattan on Monday. Big ferries arrived at the Statue of Liberty with their lower decks nearly empty. Some of the city's largest hotels had few guests, while others were housing homeless men who had been cleared out of shelters to curb the spread of the virus.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[NEW YORK] Double-decker sightseeing buses carried fewer than 10 passengers on runs around Manhattan on Monday. Big ferries arrived at the Statue of Liberty with their lower decks nearly empty. Some of the city's largest hotels had few guests, while others were housing homeless men who had been cleared out of shelters to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic triggered a free-fall in tourism to New York City, one of the world's most popular destinations. A new forecast predicts that the influx of tourists will not fully rebound for at least four years, a somber assessment that reflects one of the biggest challenges to the city's recovery.

The surge in tourism in recent years has been a vital pillar of the city's economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of workers across a range of industries, from hotels to restaurants to Broadway.

New York drew a record 66.6 million visitors in 2019 and was on pace for even more this year, according to the forecast released on Monday by the city's tourism promotion agency, NYC & Co. Now the city is likely to reach just one-third of last year's total.

The collapse of tourism has been a key reason that New York's economy has been hit harder than most other major US cities. Hundreds of restaurants, many of which rely on out-of-town visitors, and several large hotels have closed for good. Before the shutdown in March, the hospitality industry provided as many as 400,000 jobs and drew US$46 billion in annual spending.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Seven months later, at the end of October, more than 1.3 million residents were collecting unemployment benefits. The city's unemployment rate is 14.1 per cent.

The challenge of luring visitors back to New York in significant numbers could become even greater with the virus surging again. The number of daily cases in the city has surpassed 1,000 for the first time since the spring.

Even when the pandemic ends, the return of international visitors, who stay longer and spend much more than domestic visitors, is likely to be sluggish. The number of foreign tourists in the city is not likely to reach its 2019 level before 2025, the forecast shows.

"It's going to be a very slow build initially," said Fred Dixon, chief executive of NYC & Co.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Pfizer to start pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states

Teckwah's offeror compulsorily acquires dissenting shareholders' shares

New Silkroutes appoints CEO as executive director, new finance director

Australia's Crown Resorts to stop dealings with gambling tour operators without licences

Report names and shames countries cosy with Big Tobacco

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 11:45 AM
Stocks

Asia: Airlines boosted by new vaccine hope but markets struggle

[HONG KONG] Asian airlines rallied on Tuesday as hopes the world could begin to return to normal were boosted by...

Nov 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-US ties better with Biden administration

[BEIJING] China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said he hopes Sino-US relations will be...

Nov 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Consumer

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

[NEW YORK] The formula for retailers on Black Friday is usually pretty simple: Cut prices, stock shelves, prepare...

Nov 17, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's bank aid scheme may herald new era for monetary policy: ex-central banker

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has opened up a new policy frontier with a scheme that gives regional lenders incentives...

Nov 17, 2020 11:32 AM
Technology

Baidu to buy YY for US$3.6b to get into Chinese live video

[SHANGHAI] Baidu agreed to buy Joyy's live-streaming business for China, a deal that will mark the search engine...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Singapore shares open higher on second vaccine progress; STI up 0.9%

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for