UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19

[DUBAI] An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has 86 per cent efficacy against the virus, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) health ministry said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of a human trial underway there.
The Gulf Arab state in July started Phase...
