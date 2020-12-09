You are here

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 2:37 PM

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has 86 per cent efficacy against the virus, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) health ministry said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of a human trial underway there.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has 86 per cent efficacy against the virus, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) health ministry said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of a human trial underway there.

