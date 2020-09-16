You are here

Home > Consumer

UK regulator pushes TUI over Covid-19 cancelled holiday refunds

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 4:17 PM

file7bmr2dzu4tkhiwbtqd.jpg
Britain's competition regulator said TUI UK will refund customers for Covid-19 cancelled holidays by Sept 30, after it investigated consumer complaints that travel companies were dragging their heels over returning cash.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's competition regulator said TUI UK will refund customers for Covid-19 cancelled holidays by Sept 30, after it investigated consumer complaints that travel companies were dragging their heels over returning cash.

Under consumer protection law, holiday firms must refund customers for cancelled holidays within 14 days, but during the pandemic the high volume of refunds and strained company finances slowed the return of monies owed.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday that it investigated TUI UK, part of Germany-based TUI, which is the world's largest holiday group, following thousands of complaints from customers waiting more than 14 days for refunds.

Consumer group Which? said that holidaymakers are still owed millions of pounds for cancelled holidays and flights, and the CMA said on Wednesday it had written to over 100 package holiday businesses to remind them of their obligations on refunds.

TUI UK has now agreed to pay outstanding refund requests by the end of this month and will also contact customers who have been issued a credit note to advise them that they can convert it to a refund if they want.

SEE ALSO

UN aviation task force eyes recommendation on Covid-19 testing by late October: sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The refunds will be a new drain on TUI's finances.

The cash-strapped company has received emergency loans from the German government, and said it is considering raising new equity from shareholders or selling off parts of the business to reduce debt taken on to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The CMA also said that TUI will report to it regularly over the coming year on the time it takes to refund customers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Takeda to sell TachoSil surgical patch to Corza Health for 350m euros

Gaming group Embracer expands in VR with Vertigo Games acquisition

India's largest media group accelerating push into digital services

Zara owner Inditex returns to profit in Q2

Alibaba's newest business: Modernising China's factories

Kodak says it mishandled CEO stock grants ahead of Covid project

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 04:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

ING-led banks win access to Citi accounts in Agritrade battle

[SINGAPORE] A group of banks led by ING Groep won a court order compelling Citigroup and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial...

Sep 16, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end slightly lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday following three days of gains, with investors trading...

Sep 16, 2020 04:25 PM
Technology

Jack Ma's Ant Group wants tech analysts to help cover its stock

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's Ant Group has told at least seven brokerages that it wants technology analysts to provide...

Sep 16, 2020 04:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound near two-month lows on Brexit worries; Bank of England eyed

[LONDON] The British pound held within striking distance of a two-month low on Wednesday before a Bank of England (...

Sep 16, 2020 04:13 PM
Government & Economy

EU chief executive unveils blueprint to get Europe back on its feet

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday painted a sober picture of the bloc grappling with a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Singaporeans above 18 to get S$100 domestic tourism vouchers in December

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.