You are here

Home > Consumer

UK restaurants find new recipes for success amid virus

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 11:16 AM

[LONDON] Facing wipeout from the coronavirus outbreak, many British cafes, bars and restaurants have reinvented themselves as delivery services and mobile greengrocers to survive.

"Love Shack", a vegan restaurant in Hackney, east London, explained on its website that "in these tough times we need to look at new ways of keeping the good ship love afloat".

Rather than let its stock go to waste, the restaurant now delivers ingredients to local homes.

"Former restaurant, now accidental greengrocers," quips its Instagram page.

"We've somehow turned into vegan grocers and food delivery service."

SEE ALSO

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

For community food market Mercato Metropolitano, the reinvention "was an inevitable business change", spokeswoman Nezahat Sevim told AFP.

Before the outbreak, diners would buy their meals from one of its food vans and eat it at large communal tables.

Now they deliver to members of their "loyal community" but also to new customers, "since the essentials have become harder to find, in shops and also online".

"If the supermarkets can't do it we can!" says Nonna Tonda's Instagram page. "We are delivering our fresh pasta and sauces to your door."

The Italian restaurant in West London now delivers fresh pasta across the city, a highly prized delicacy often missing from supermarket shelves since the virus took hold.

What started out as isolated initiatives quickly became widespread, with an Instagram account opening this weekend under the name "Shop local London".

The site lists projects cooked up by businesses across the catering sector, from food vans to wholesalers -- many of whom have lost their main customers since the restaurants closed.

Natoora, which supplies 30,000 restaurants, has now opened up to the public, its employees packing crates of basic necessities for delivery direct to the doors of Londoners.

The company has been able to maintain "90-95 percent" of its usual revenue, founder Franco Fubini told AFP, but not without a few adjustments.

"We don't sell a lot of artichokes to consumers, but we'd sell a lot to restaurants," he explained.

"Consumers are buying a lot more avocados than restaurants would."

AFP

Consumer

Roku launches ad-funded streaming channel in 'stay-at-home' Britain

USP Group completes production trial run of new hand sanitiser, to be given to needy

Three meat plants shut in Iowa and Pennsylvania as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Best World buys 49.9% stake in UK beauty firm Pedal Pulses

Short-form streaming platform Quibi goes live, but is this the right time?

Durablinds boss bounces back from business setback

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 11:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

China state-owned energy company starts $8.3B of renewable power projects

[BEIJING] China Three Gorges New Energy Co., a state-owned clean energy developer, has started construction of 25...

Apr 7, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Monday announced a deal with US manufacturing giant 3M to provide millions of...

Apr 7, 2020 11:11 AM
Consumer

Roku launches ad-funded streaming channel in 'stay-at-home' Britain

[LONDON] Streaming-device maker Roku Inc launched its Roku Channel in Britain on Tuesday, offering free access to...

Apr 7, 2020 11:05 AM
Transport

Australian liner facing growing coronavirus crisis off Uruguay

[MONTEVIDEO] An Australian cruise ship off South America faced a growing crisis Monday with more than 80 mostly-...

Apr 7, 2020 11:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Fitch Ratings cuts LMIRT outlook to negative due to coronavirus impact

FITCH Ratings has downgraded its outlook on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's (LMIRT) long-term foreign-currency...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.