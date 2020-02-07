You are here

Uniqlo shuts around half of its China stores due to coronavirus

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 3:43 PM

Japan's Fast Retailing, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it has temporarily closed around 370 of its 750 stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's Fast Retailing, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it has temporarily closed around 370 of its 750 stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China has been a key growth market for the company, which faces a saturated market and weak consumer spending in Japan.

In mainland China, the number of deaths from the virus outbreak stood at 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with infections at 31,161. 

