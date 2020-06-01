US awards new US$628m contract to boost output of potential Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The US government on Monday entered into a US$628 million contract with drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions to boost manufacturing capacity for a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
As drugmakers race to develop vaccines, tests and therapies for the disease, the United States is looking...
